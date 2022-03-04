IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,236,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

