IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of IRIX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.