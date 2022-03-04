IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

