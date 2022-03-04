IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

IRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

