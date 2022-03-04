iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.