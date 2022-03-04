iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

