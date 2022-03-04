iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

