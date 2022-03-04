iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEMB opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

