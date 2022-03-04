iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

