iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU opened at $41.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.