iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

EWJV stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

