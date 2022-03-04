iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

IWL stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $115.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.