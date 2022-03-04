iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 233.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 147,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,039 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

