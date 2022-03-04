iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $200.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
