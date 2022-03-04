Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

