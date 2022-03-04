IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

