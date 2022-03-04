Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.18 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JXN traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,748,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

