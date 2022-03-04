Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on J. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.82) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.90).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.