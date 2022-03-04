James J. Frome Sells 16,843 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.