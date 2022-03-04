Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BATS:JAMF opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.
In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
