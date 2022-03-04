Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $100.14.

