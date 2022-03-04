Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CHAU opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

