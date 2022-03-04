Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

