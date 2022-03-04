Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,870,822 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

