Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,346,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

