Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.18 Million Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

