Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $12.24 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 198,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,860 shares of company stock worth $337,376. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

