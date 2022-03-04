JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of JD stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

