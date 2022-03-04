JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.
Shares of JD stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About JD.com (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
