Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Komatsu Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Komatsu in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

