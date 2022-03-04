Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Komatsu Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Komatsu in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
KMTUY stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Komatsu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
