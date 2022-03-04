Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $584.23 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,142 shares of company stock worth $18,600,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

