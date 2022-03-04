Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) to Underperform

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
XYIGF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.37.
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
