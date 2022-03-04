Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

