Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $389,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

