Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $159.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,740.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $1,441,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

