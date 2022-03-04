Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

