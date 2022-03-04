Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $15.68 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2024 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.11.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.50 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

