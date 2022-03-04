Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,517 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

SAIA opened at $280.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

