Jefferies Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $52,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $218.58 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,488 shares of company stock worth $22,645,649. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

