Jefferies Group LLC Invests $768,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.
About Comerica (Get Rating)
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
