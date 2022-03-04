Jefferies Group LLC Invests $768,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

