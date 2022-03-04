Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $599,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 246.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $280.26 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.