Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth about $8,340,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

