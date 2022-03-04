Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.