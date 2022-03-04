Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 508,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

