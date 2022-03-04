Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,502 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of ESSA Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

