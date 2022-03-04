Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after buying an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.87 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

