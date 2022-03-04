Jefferies Group LLC Takes $538,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in United Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 43.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.37 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

