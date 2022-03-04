JMP Securities Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $36.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.