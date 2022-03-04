Joe Mastrangelo Buys 35,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

