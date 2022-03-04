John Bean Technologies Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

