Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $239.55 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $167.06 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.