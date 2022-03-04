Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

JLL traded down $10.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

